Spaghetti Bowl ramp closure planned for Tuesday night

Traffic moves along Interstate 15 as seen from the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Sunday, January 28, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph)

Various Spaghetti Bowl freeway ramps will see closures over much of this week. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Spaghetti Bowl ramp closure Tuesday night will affect commutes near Downtown Las Vegas.

The Interstate 15 southbound to U.S. Highway 95 northbound ramp will be shut to traffic from 10 p.m. Tuesday, until 5 a.m. Wednesday, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

The temporary restriction is needed for painting as part of Project Neon’s nearly $1 billion 4-mile-long widening of I-15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue.

Project Neon is 95 percent finished and slated for substantial completion May 16.

