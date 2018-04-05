Spaghetti Bowl ramp to reopen Friday, but others will close temporarily

Just as one Spaghetti Bowl freeway ramp reopens on Friday, expect several other short-term closures this weekend as work continues on the $1 billion Project Neon freeway widening.
Motorists will once again be able to drive on the ramp linking northbound U.S. Highway 95 to southbound Interstate 15 starting at 6 a.m. Friday — roughly one week earlier than planned, said Tony Illia, a spokesman for the Nevada Department of Transportation.
The ramp was closed March 12 as part of a larger round of road restrictions associated with the “Main Event.”
However, Illia said that a handful of other freeway ramps and streets are scheduled to close as crews demolish two old freeway bridges:
— All Martin Luther King Boulevard offramps from I-15 and U.S. Highway 95 will close from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday;
— The Martin Luther King Boulevard onramp to northbound U.S. 95 will close from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday;
— Martin Luther King Boulevard will be closed to through traffic beneath U.S. Highway 95 from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday; and
— Alta Drive/ Bonneville Avenue will be closed to through traffic from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.
Illia said concrete debris resulting from the bridge demolition will be recycled and reused as fill material within Project Neon, rather than placed in a landfill.
