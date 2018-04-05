Spaghetti Bowl ramp to reopen Friday, but others will close temporarily

Just as one Spaghetti Bowl freeway ramp reopens on Friday, expect several other short-term closures this weekend as work continues on the $1 billion Project Neon freeway widening.

Smooth traffic flow is seen on U.S. Highway 95 South, right, as other motorists, left, use the Martin Luther King Boulevard exit during an initial round of ramp and lane closures around the Spaghetti Bowl interchange on Monday, March 5, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Motorists will once again be able to drive on the ramp linking northbound U.S. Highway 95 to southbound Interstate 15 starting at 6 a.m. Friday — roughly one week earlier than planned, said Tony Illia, a spokesman for the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The ramp was closed March 12 as part of a larger round of road restrictions associated with the “Main Event.”

However, Illia said that a handful of other freeway ramps and streets are scheduled to close as crews demolish two old freeway bridges:

— All Martin Luther King Boulevard offramps from I-15 and U.S. Highway 95 will close from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday;

— The Martin Luther King Boulevard onramp to northbound U.S. 95 will close from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday;

— Martin Luther King Boulevard will be closed to through traffic beneath U.S. Highway 95 from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday; and

— Alta Drive/ Bonneville Avenue will be closed to through traffic from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Illia said concrete debris resulting from the bridge demolition will be recycled and reused as fill material within Project Neon, rather than placed in a landfill.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.