State officials look to reduce crashes along stretch of Lamb Blvd.

State transportation officials are examining several options to reduce the vehicle crashes along a 4.5-mile stretch of Lamb Boulevard on the valley’s east side.

Lamb Boulevard and Centennial Parkway, North Las Vegas. (Google Street View)

The Nevada Department of Transportation logged 1,286 auto accidents between 2011 and 2016 along Lamb, between Desert Inn Road and Lake Boulevard, resulting in a crash rate that’s 15 percent higher than the state average.

High speeds, narrow sidewalks and chronic congestion at 10 of the area’s 17 intersections contributed to those crashes, which resulted in six deaths and 25 serious injuries, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

NDOT officials are examining four alternatives ranging in price from $10 million to $34 million to narrow the traffic lanes along Lamb, along with a mix of wider sidewalks, buffered bicycle lanes, wider medians and pedestrian buffers.

NDOT is also considering cheaper short-term solutions, including crosswalks, upgraded bus stops and fine-tuning the timing of several traffic signals along Lamb.

Comments may be submitted through Dec. 15 to NDOT traffic safety engineer Lori Campbell at lcampbell@dot.nv.gov.

