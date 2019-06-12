Stretch of I-15 in downtown Las Vegas to close over weekend

The vigorous Project Neon paving work continues into the weekend as a stretch of Interstate 15 northbound will close over the weekend in downtown Las Vegas.

Much fewer vehicles travel in the HOV lane northbound on Interstate 15 about Tropicana Ave. as enforcement is being increased on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

After a week of paving work snarling traffic along Interstate 15, another round of roadwork will continue the congestion into the weekend.

The final Project Neon paving and striping efforts dubbed, Pave-A-Palooza, will close northbound I-15 between Sahara Avenue and D Street from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

The closure will also result in the following freeway ramp closures:

From 8 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday

— Sahara onramp to I-15 northbound.

— Neon Gateway to I-15 northbound.

— Martin Luther King Boulevard onramps to I-15 and US Highway 95.

From 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday

— U.S. 95 southbound to I-15 northbound.

From 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday

— I-15 northbound to U.S. 95 northbound

— I-15 northbound to U.S. 95 southbound

— HOV flyover from I-15 northbound to U.S. 95 northbound.

There are a pair of detour routes via surface streets motorists can take to re-enter I-15 northbound.

Detour 1

— Exit I-15 northbound at Sahara. Take Sahara westbound to Rancho Drive, then head north on Rancho. Travel on Rancho to Bonanza Road and then go east. Take Bonanza until Martin Luther King Boulevard and head north. Take Martin Luther King until Washington Avenue and head east until you reach I-15.

Detour 2

— Exit Sahara and head east, then take the first right onto Bridge Lane and head west. Take Bridge to Industrial Road and head north. Take Industrial to Grand Central Parkway and continue north to Bonneville Ave. Head west on Bonneville to Martin Luther king and turn north. Take Martin Luther King to Washington Avenue and head east until you reach I-15.

Crews are applying a special crumb rubber asphalt mix, incorporating shredded tires for a smoother, quieter ride.

Crumb rubber lasts twice as long as traditional asphalt pavement while also providing a better friction surface with less wet weather splashing. The process also recycles used tires that otherwise would end-up in a landfill, with Pave-A-Palooza using 60,000 discarded tires.

Project Neon is 96 percent finished and scheduled for completion by mid-July.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.