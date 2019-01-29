Stretch of I-15 southbound to close overnight this week in Las Vegas

A stretch of Interstate 15 near the resort corridor will shut to traffic overnight this week.

I-15 southbound between Spring Mountain and Flamingo roads will close from 10 p.m. Wednesday until 4 a.m. Thursday, the Department of Transportation announced Monday.

The Spring Mountain Road onramp to I-15 southbound will also close from 9 p.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. Thursday.

Motorists will be detoured to Spring Mountain where they’ll head west to Valley View Boulevard where they’ll go south. Motorists will travel on Valley View Boulevard until they reach Flamingo Road, where they’ll travel east until they reach the interstate where they’ll renter I-15 southbound.

The temporary closure is needed for installation of Active Traffic Management signs as part of Project Neon, a nearly $1 billion, 4-mile-long widening of I-15 from the U.S. highway 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue that began in 2016.

Project Neon is 92 percent finished and scheduled for substantial completion in July.

