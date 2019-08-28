Stretch of Summerlin Parkway to close both ways next week

The overnight closure will allow crews to pour cement on a 260-foot-long, 20-foot-wide pedestrian bridge that will link Cimarron Road and Kellogg Zaher Sports Complex.

A $9 million pedestrian bridge crossing Summerlin Parkway will link a large segment of the community to a park while providing access to schools, churches and other areas for neighborhoods north of Washington Avenue. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Traffic on Summerlin Parkway will come to a complete halt overnight next week.

A full closure of both eastbound and westbound Summerlin Parkway between Buffalo Drive and Rampart Boulevard is slated to occur between 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 and 5 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, Las Vegas officials announced Wednesday.

Vehicle traffic will be detoured westbound starting at Buffalo and routed back to Summerlin Parkway at Rampart Boulevard.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured at Rampart and connect back to Summerlin Parkway at Buffalo.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the portion of Summerlin Parkway during the closure.

Alternate routes to navigate around the closure are Rampart to Alta Drive or Vegas Drive to Buffalo.

The closure is required for pouring the deck concrete for a pedestrian bridge being constructed over Summerlin Parkway.

The 260-foot-long, 20-foot-wide bridge is under construction on both sides of Summerlin Parkway at Cimarron Road and Kellogg Zaher Sports Complex. It will be wide enough to accommodate bicycles and scooters.

Along with the pedestrian bridge, the $9 million project includes trail and landscaping improvements, with trail connections to the Cimarron Road and Bonanza Trail areas. The bridge will link a large segment of the community to a park while providing access to schools, churches and other areas for neighborhoods north of Washington Avenue.

Funding for the project is being provided by the Nevada Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration transportation enhancement money.

The project is scheduled to be completed in April.