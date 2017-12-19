Stretch of U.S. Highway 95 to be closed for overnight work

A 2½-mile stretch of southbound U.S. Highway 95 leading into downtown Las Vegas will be closed for overnight work Thursday, along with several nearby freeway ramps, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

Temporary traffic control signs are used by the Nevada Department of Transportation during road construction and road projects. (Daria Sokolova/View)

Southbound U.S. 95 will close between Decatur and Martin Luther King boulevards from 10 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

Additionally, from 7 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday:

■ The Martin Luther King Boulevard on-ramp to southbound U.S. 95 will close; and

■ The Rancho Boulevard on-ramp to southbound U.S. 95 and Interstate 15 will close.

The closures are needed so that crews can continue building an 81-foot-tall flyover ramp for high-occupancy vehicles, Illia said.

When completed, the new carpool ramp will have one lane for drivers headed from southbound U.S. 95 to southbound I-15 and another connecting northbound I-15 to northbound U.S. 95. The two-way concrete ramp will be accessible from the center lane of both freeways.

By time work concludes on the $1 billion Project Neon in July 2019, Las Vegas will have 22 consecutive miles of carpool lanes between I-15 and U.S. 95, requiring at least two people per vehicle.

