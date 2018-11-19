Stretch of US 95 in Las Vegas closing overnight Tuesday

An overnight closure next week of U.S. Highway 95 southbound in Las Vegas will give motorists temporary headaches ahead of long-term relief.

Traffic is seen during Project Neon at the Spaghetti Bowl interchange on Monday, March 5, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 3-mile stretch of U.S. 95 southbound between Decatur Boulevard and the Spaghetti Bowl interchange will shut to traffic from 10 p.m. Tuesday until 5 a.m. Wednesday, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced.

The temporary closure is needed for signing and striping for a new two-lane U.S. 95 southbound to Interstate 15 southbound freeway ramp, which opens Wednesday morning, just ahead of the busy Thanksgiving travel period. The new ramp also includes a Martin Luther King Boulevard exit ramp.

“The newly reopened upgraded ramp should facilitate a smoother, safer and more efficient flow of traffic through the Spaghetti Bowl that greatly reduces backups and merge and weave movements for fewer crashes,” said Tony Illia, NDOT spokesman.

Motorists traveling on U.S. 95 southbound will be rerouted to Valley View Boulevard and then onto Charleston Boulevard, entering I-15 northbound before returning to U.S. 95 southbound, NDOT said.

The work is part of Project Neon, a nearly $1 billion, 4-mile-long widening of I-15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue. The project is 88 percent complete and on schedule for “substantial” completion next summer.

