Stretch of Western Avenue in downtown Las Vegas set to reopen

A surface street in downtown Las Vegas closed down for Project Neon work is scheduled to reopen this week.

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will unveil a new four-lane Western Avenue roadway extension that connects with Charleston Boulevard and Grand Central Parkway by 6 a.m., November 11. (Nevada Department of Transportation)

A surface street in downtown Las Vegas closed down for Project Neon work is scheduled to reopen this week.

Western Avenue will reopen between Charleston Boulevard and the future Neon Gateway High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) interchange at 8 a.m. Friday, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Wednesday. It has been closed since early November.

The temporary closure allowed work crews to reconstruct, reprofile and improve the roadway, creating two lanes in each direction, with turn lanes and a landscaped median, as part of Project Neon’s nearly $1 billion 4-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue.

Project Neon is 92 percent finished and scheduled for substantial completion in July.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.