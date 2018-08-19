Traffic backed up about 12 miles on I-15 toward California

Traffic is backed up about 12 miles on Interstate 15 toward California on Sunday afternoon, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said.

Traffic was backed up about 12 miles on Interstate 15 toward California on Sunday afternoon, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said.

Drivers heading to the Golden State experienced long delays from Las Vegas, according to a tweet from the traffic commission.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smaka said no accidents were reported.

“That is just congestion from everyone headed back to California,” Smaka said.

