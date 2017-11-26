ad-fullscreen
Traffic

Traffic backed up for 13 miles on southbound I-15 near Primm

By Rio Lacanlale Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 25, 2017 - 4:09 pm
 
Updated November 25, 2017 - 4:10 pm

Thanksgiving weekend in the Las Vegas Valley is to coming to a close for some travelers with a 13-mile backup Saturday afternoon on southbound Interstate 15 near Primm.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada reported the backup near the California-Nevada state line just before 1:45 p.m.

The transportation commission is warning drivers of heavy traffic and to prepare for long delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

