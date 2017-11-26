Traffic backed up for 13 miles on southbound I-15 near Primm

Thanksgiving weekend in the Las Vegas Valley is to coming to a close for some travelers with a 13-mile backup Saturday afternoon on southbound Interstate 15 near Primm.

Traffic backs up in the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 (RTC Fast Cameras)

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada reported the backup near the California-Nevada state line just before 1:45 p.m.

The transportation commission is warning drivers of heavy traffic and to prepare for long delays.

