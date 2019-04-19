Tram between TI and Mirage on Las Vegas Strip back in operation

The tram that shuttles guests between the TI and Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip, seen here on April 19, 2019, reopened this week after being shutdown since December 2018. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Just ahead of the sweltering summer heat’s return to the Las Vegas Strip, the long-running tram that shuttles guests between TI and the Mirage is back in operation.

After being shut down for much of last year, the above ground tram reopened in November after being refurbished, according to KC Kappen,TI spokesman.

Shortly after reopening, a bull wheel — a 7-foot, 2-ton steel wheel — broke on the tram in December, resulting in the system being shut down yet again until this week.

The TI (formerly The Treasure Island) announced the reopening via a post on the resort property’s Twitter account, exclaiming, “The Tram is back!”

The TI/Mirage tram system, which first opened in 1993, features two cars with each sporting a 50-person capacity.

The TI-Mirage tram isn’t the only one used to link hotel properties on the Strip, as MGM Resorts International links several of its properties via two tram lines on Las Vegas Boulevard.

One is in use transporting guests between the Mandalay Bay, Luxor and Excalibur. Additionally, a tram is in place between the Bellagio, Aria and Park MGM, moving people between the trio of MGM Resorts properties. Both MGM property tram systems are free of charge.

Guests can ride the TI tram from 9 a.m. until 1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9 a.m. until 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. There is no charge to ride the tram.

