Travelers expected to pack Las Vegas roads Thanksgiving weekend

Las Vegas motorists heading out of town for the Thanksgiving holiday can expect light delays heading toward Southern California.

Traffic on southbound Interstate 15 near Primm is backed up heading into Thanksgiving. (RTC Traffic Cam)

Peak traffic times for Interstate 15 southbound Wednesday are between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., with Thanksgiving Day peak traffic times expected between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Holiday traffic caused minor congestion Wednesday afternoon on I-15 southbound near Primm, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada’s traffic management center. Drivers experienced less than 10-minute delays, RTC said.

Drivers coming into Las Vegas on I-15 northbound can expect peak traffic times between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. Wednesday and between noon and 3 p.m. Thursday, RTC said.

Once the Thanksgiving feast is gone and friends and families say their goodbyes, travelers headed back to Southern California this weekend should brace for a mess of traffic.

Images of the miles long backup of I-15 southbound at Primm have become a holiday mainstay and with more drivers expected to be on the road this Thanksgiving than last year, motorists should expect more of the same.

With the majority of the 300,000 visitors expected to converge on Las Vegas traveling via roads, delays of up to 1 hour and 40 minutes are possible during peak traffic hours, according to the RTC

Peak driving hours for those headed back to Southern California on I-15 are between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday and from 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday, the RTC said.

