Trees on fire draw attention of Interstate 15 commuters
One engine responded just before 6:30 p.m., according to Clark County Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Larry Haydu.
Travelers on southbound Interstate 15 near the Flamingo Road exit were given an added Las Vegas show on Thursday — trees on fire.
The firefighters were still on the scene, but no additional assistance was requested as of 7 p.m., Haydu said.
