Trees on fire draw attention of Interstate 15 commuters

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 8, 2019 - 7:19 pm
 

Travelers on southbound Interstate 15 near the Flamingo Road exit were given an added Las Vegas show on Thursday — trees on fire.

One engine responded just before 6:30 p.m., according to Clark County Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Larry Haydu.

The firefighters were still on the scene, but no additional assistance was requested as of 7 p.m., Haydu said.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

