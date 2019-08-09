Trees on fire draw attention of Interstate 15 commuters

One engine responded just before 6:30 p.m., according to Clark County Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Larry Haydu.

A fire burns near the southbound lanes of I-15 in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. (Rochelle Richards/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Travelers on southbound Interstate 15 near the Flamingo Road exit were given an added Las Vegas show on Thursday — trees on fire.

One engine responded just before 6:30 p.m., according to Clark County Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Larry Haydu.

The firefighters were still on the scene, but no additional assistance was requested as of 7 p.m., Haydu said.

