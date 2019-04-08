Truck crash closes US 95 northwest of Las Vegas

(Nevada Highway Patrol)

An overturned tractor-trailer on U.S. 95 Highway near Lee Canyon has closed soutbound traffic into Las Vegas Monday morning. .

The rollover occurred about 5:45 a.m., according to a tweet from the Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command.

The Highway Patrol said the road would likely be closed for four hours and advised motorists to avoid the area.

Southbound motorists can take state Route 160 through Pahrump to avoid the area.

Northbound U.S. 95 traffic has not been delayed.

It is unknown if there were any injuries in the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.