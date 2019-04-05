Trump-Pence visit will affect Las Vegas traffic this weekend

President Donald Trump visits a new section of the border wall with Mexico in Calexico, Calif., Friday April 5, 2019. The president will arrive Friday night in Las Vegas to speak at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s national leadership meeting Saturday at The Venetian. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

President Donald Trump arrives at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

As both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are set to descend on Las Vegas this weekend, motorists should prepare for traffic restrictions associated with their visit.

Both Trump and Pence are scheduled to arrive Friday night in Las Vegas — Trump flying in from Los Angeles and Pence arriving from Texas — ahead of speaking at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s national leadership meeting Saturday at The Venetian.

Trump is slated to speak to attendees at 11:10 a.m. Saturday, while Pence will address the crowd between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, according to event itinerary.

Although exact times and roads that could be affected aren’t disclosed due to security concerns, valley motorists should expect road restrictions anywhere near where either the president and vice president appear.

“Freeway stops made by the presidential motorcade will be done so with little prior notice,” said Tony Illia, Nevada Department of Transportation spokesman. “Any temporary traffic restrictions incurred will be made in real time by law enforcement escorts, including the Nevada Highway Patrol and the Metropolitan Police.”

In previous trips Trump has stayed at his hotel, Trump International, located next to the Fashion Show Mall, and although not confirmed, that is likely what will occur this weekend.

For those with travel plans anywhere near McCarran International Airport and the Resort Corridor should brace for possible delays this weekend.

“The president often stays at his eponymous hotel while visiting Las Vegas,” Illia said. “Consequently, the department advises motorists to take the presidential visit into consideration when making travel plans, budgeting additional travel time if passing through known visitation locations.”

