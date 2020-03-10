Trump visit to impact Las Vegas traffic this week

President Trump is slated to land at McCarran International Airport Thursday night so motorists and travelers should brace for road or flight related travel impacts.

President Donald Trump is expected to return to Las Vegas later this week, which means motorists should brace for motorcade and Air Force One related traffic issues.

Trump is slated to land at McCarran International Airport Thursday night so motorists and travelers should brace for road and flight related travel impacts during that time.

During Trump’s February visit, his motorcade took routes that included Interstate 15, the 215 Beltway, the airport connector tunnel and the Las Vegas Strip. Roads in those areas saw related temporary rolling closures as the president’s motorcade traveled by.

Trump is expected to attend at a campaign fundraiser Thursday at the home of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. He will then address the Republican Jewish Coalition on Saturday at The Venetian. No information has been released on Trump’s plans for Friday.

Due to security concerns, the U.S. Secret service rarely discloses travel routes for Trump’s motorcade, according to Tony Illia, Nevada Department of Transportation spokesman.

“As a result, freeway stops made by the presidential motorcade will be done so with little prior notice,” Illia said. “Any temporary traffic restrictions incurred will be made in real time by law enforcement escorts, including the Nevada Highway Patrol and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.”

Based on prior visits, Trump is known to stay at his Trump International hotel, located just off Las Vegas Boulevard on Fashion Show Drive, with road closures and traffic restrictions common in surrounding areas.

“The department advises motorists to take the presidential visit into consideration when making travel plans, budgeting additional travel time if passing through known visitation locations,” Illia said.

McCarran typically gives motorists a traffic alert on mornings of presidential visits via Twitter, and then gives a heads up of closures occurring 30 minute to an hour ahead of the arrival or departure. If a motorist is in the vicinity of the airport or a planned motorcade route they should brace for up to an hour delay.

Associated halts to air traffic should also be expected at McCarran during the president’s landing and departure at the airport.

