Two I-15 ramps in North Las Vegas to close overnight Thursday

Sections of a major freeway interchange will close for overnight work Thursday as crews continue widening a five-mile stretch of Interstate 15 in North Las Vegas, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

The ramp linking northbound I-15 to the westbound 215 Beltway is scheduled to close from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said. The ramp connecting the eastbound Beltway to northbound I-15 will close during that same time.

The closures are needed so that construction crews can move a guardrail to make way for paving along I-15. The work is part of a larger $34 million project that calls for adding two travel lanes along I-15 between Craig Road and Speedway Boulevard by mid-June.

