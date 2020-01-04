56°F
U.S. 95 south reopens at California state line

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 4, 2020 - 12:22 pm
 
Updated January 4, 2020 - 1:26 pm

All southbound lanes are Saturday on U.S. 95 at the California state line after a crash blocked traffic for about two hours.

The crash was reported at 11:32 a.m., the Regional Transportation Commission posted on Twitter. The RTC said around 1 p.m. that all lanes have reopened.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

