Under-construction Summerlin Parkway pedestrian bridge vandalized

A prominent new feature on Summerlin Parkway has become the target of a large graffiti piece months before the project is slated for completion.

A wall on a portion of the under construction Summerlin Parkway pedestrian bridge was hot by vandals just weeks after its construction. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A $9 million pedestrian bridge crossing Summerlin Parkway will link a large segment of the community to a park while providing access to schools, churches and other areas for neighborhoods north of Washington Avenue. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A prominent new feature on Summerlin Parkway has become the target of a large graffiti piece months before the project is slated for completion.

Just weeks after the initial structure of a $9 million pedestrian bridge was built on Summerlin Parkway between Buffalo Drive and Rampart Boulevard, most of one of the walls on the road’s westbound portion was filled with graffiti.

Las Vegas officials are aware of the defaced property, but a fix might not come for some time.

“They will remove all graffiti before the contractor closes the project,” said Jace Radke, Las Vegas spokesman.

The project is slated to be complete by April. Radke wasn’t aware of the painting schedule on the project, but said the graffiti should be painted before April.

Despite the quick hit by taggers on the project, the city is not concerned with it becoming a recurring issue once the project is complete in the spring, Radke said.

“The bridge should have motion sensor lighting when it is complete,” he said. “We have had good success with the motion sensor lighting on other areas.”

Although the bridge is located on Summerlin Parkway, it lies outside of the Summerlin community.

If it were in Summerlin, the issue would likely be addressed quicker than the city’s plan of action, according to Summerlin Community and Government Relations Senior Vice President Tom Warden.

“Our policy is that graffiti in our common areas is best removed as quickly as possible,” Warden said. “The bridge belongs to CLV (Las Vegas) and everything east of Rampart is already outside of Summerlin’s boundary.”

When complete, the bridge will link a large segment of the community to a park while providing access to schools, churches and other areas for neighborhoods north of Washington Avenue.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.