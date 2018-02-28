US 95 closures, I-15 restrictions coming in central Las Vegas

Motorists will get a sneak peek this weekend of what the “Main Event” has in store through the rest of the year.

Traffic moves along Interstate 15 as seen from the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Southbound U.S. Highway 95 will close at Decatur Boulevard from just before midnight Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday in downtown Las Vegas, said Tony Illia, a spokesman for the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Over a longer period, freeway onramps at Decatur Boulevard, Valley View Boulevard, Rancho Drive and Martin Luther King Boulevard to southbound U.S. 95 will close from 10 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday.

By Sunday morning, drivers will notice a few changes that will stay in place through December — most notably the ramp connecting southbound U.S. Highway 95 to southbound Interstate 15 will be reduced to one lane and temporarily detoured.

Additionally, the Martin Luther King Boulevard onramps to southbound I-15 and southbound U.S. 95 will remain closed, along with the frontage road running between Rancho and Martin Luther King, Illia said.

The curtain rises March 6 for what NDOT calls the “most impactful” effects of the Main Event, when both directions of I-15 will be narrowed to three lanes between Sahara and Washington avenues, then further reduced to two lanes each in the area immediately surrounding the Spaghetti Bowl interchange through November.

“Long term closures” for the I-15 offramps at Charleston Boulevard and D Street are also expected.

The work is part of the larger Project Neon, a $1 billion effort to widen Interstate 15 between Sahara Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl interchange.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.