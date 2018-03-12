Traffic

US 95 near downtown Las Vegas reopens for morning commute

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 12, 2018 - 4:16 am
 
Updated March 12, 2018 - 6:16 am

U.S. Highway 95 is open just in time for the morning commute after a portion of the freeway was shut down for construction over the weekend.

The Nevada Department of Transportation announced the southbound lanes reopened about 4:30 a.m. Monday. By 5 a.m., the northbound side was open as well.

The freeway was closed over the weekend for Project Neon — the widening of Interstate 15 between the Spaghetti Bowl and Sahara Avenue. During the “Main Event” workers tore down freeway bridges along the I-15 that will no longer be in use after the freeway is widened.

