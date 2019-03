Southbound traffic backs up on U.S. Highway 95 near Rainbow Boulevard on Friday, March 15, 2019. (RTC camera)

Southbound U.S. Highway 95 near Rainbow Boulevard was cleared after a crash early Friday.

All lanes were closed briefly a little after 7 a.m. and smoke could be seen pouring from a vehicle.

All lanes are open and traffic is moving normally.

