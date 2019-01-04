US 95 offramps in northwest Las Vegas to close

The Nevada Department of Transportation will close freeway ramps along U.S. Highway 95 in northwest Las Vegas next week.

A rendering showing a planned diverging diamond interchange at Kyle Canyon Road, that temporarily shifts traffic to the left side of the road, thereby keeping traffic flowing through two pairs of unimpeded left turns onto and off the freeway. The interchange is part of a $78 million widening project of U.S. Highway 95 in northwest Las Vegas. (Nevada Department of Transportation)

The Nevada Department of Transportation will close freeway ramps along U.S. Highway 95 in northwest Las Vegas next week.

U.S. 95 southbound to Skye Canyon Parkway off-ramp will be closed from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The U.S. 95 southbound ramp at Durango Drive will also be closed from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The closures will allow crews to complete work on U.S. 95 as part of a $78 million, 6-mile-long widening between Ann and Kyle Canyon roads.

“That temporarily shifts traffic to the left side of the road, thereby keeping traffic flowing through two pairs of unimpeded left turns onto and off the freeway,” NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.