US 95 stretch to narrow amid freeway bridge building

A 3-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 95 will be narrowed to a single lane for seven months starting Thursday as crews build freeway bridges in northwest Las Vegas, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

(Thinkstock)

Both directions of U.S. 95 will be reduced to one lane between Skye Canyon Park and Paiute drives from 5 a.m. Thursday to July 12, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

Crews are building a new interchange bridge at Kyle Canyon Road as part of a larger $65 million upgrade of U.S. 95 in the northwest valley.

