US 95 to I-15 freeway ramp to close overnight in Las Vegas

Construction continues on the HOV ramp in the Spaghetti Bowl as part of Project Neon on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Spaghetti Bowl freeway ramp will close to traffic on a pair of nights this week in downtown Las Vegas.

The U.S. Highway 95 northbound ramp to Interstate 15 southbound will shut to traffic overnight Monday and Tuesday, occurring between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. each night, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Friday.

The temporary closures are needed for work on the high occupancy vehicle ramp associated with Project Neon, a nearly $1 billion, 4-mile-long widening of I-15 from the Spaghetti Bowl to Sahara Avenue. Standing at 81-foot-tall and stretching over 2,600 feet, the ramp is the largest single component of the project.

Motorists will be detoured to the Martin Luther King Boulevard exit, where they’ll take a left. From there, motorists will head south and enter I-15 via the Pinto Lane slip-ramp.

Project Neon is 92 percent complete and slated for substantial completion in July.

