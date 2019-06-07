93°F
Vehicle crashes in downtown Las Vegas fleeing police

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 7, 2019 - 10:11 am
 

Multiple people were injured Friday morning when a vehicle attempting to elude authorities crashed in the central Las Vegas Valley, according to Las Vegas police.

Just before 9 a.m., a Las Vegas deputy marshal attempted to perform a vehicle stop. The driver fled and later crashed in the area of Fremont Street and Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas police spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said.

At least two vehicles were involved and at least one victim had to be cut out of a car, OcampoGomez said. Multiple people were taken to University Medical Center with minor injuries, he said.

Las Vegas Boulevard North was closed at East Ogden Avenue. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

