A vehicle fire has shut down southbound Interstate 15 lanes near the St. Rose Parkway exit south of Las Vegas.

Vehicle fire on southbound Interstate 15 near St. Rose Parkway, Monday, June 10, 2019. (Twitter/Charlotte Gentry)

Vehicle fire on southbound Interstate 15 near St. Rose Parkway, Monday, June 10, 2019. (RTC Cameras)

A vehicle fire has shut down all but one lane of southbound Interstate 15 near the St. Rose Parkway exit south of Las Vegas, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

Traffic cameras show one lane has reopened, but drivers should expect major delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.