Vehicle fire closes I-15 lanes south of St. Rose Parkway

A recreational vehicle fire Monday afternoon on southbound Interstate 15 south of Las Vegas is causing a traffic detour around the site.

Vehicle fire on southbound Interstate 15 near St. Rose Parkway, Monday, June 10, 2019. (Twitter/Charlotte Gentry)

Vehicle fire on southbound Interstate 15 near St. Rose Parkway, Monday, June 10, 2019. (RTC Cameras)

The Regional Transportation Commission said traffic is being diverting off the St. Rose Parkway exit to Las Vegas Boulevard South, then south to Sloan Road or Jean exits. The detour is causing major delays.

The RV, which was attached to a truck, caught fire just after 12:15 p.m., according to the Clark County Fire Department. The flames had spread to the truck by the time crews had arrived at the scene, but the department was able to quickly extinguish the fire.

No one was injured, the department said.

It was not immediately known what caused the blaze.

The Nevada Highway Patrol also responded to the scene to assist with traffic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.