Vehicle fire closes some US 95 northbound lanes in Las Vegas

A portion of U.S. Highway 95 was closed Monday morning after a vehicle caught on fire in the northbound lanes.

A vehicle fire closed some lanes on northbound U.S. Highway 95 before the Charleston Boulevard exit, Monday, June 25, 2018. (RTC Fast Cameras)

Traffic on northbound U.S. Highway 95 before the Charleston Boulevard exit is backed up after a vehicle fire closed some lanes, Monday, June 25, 2018. (RTC Fast Cameras)

A vehicle caught on fire Monday morning, temporarily shutting down a portion of northbound U.S. Highway 95.

The vehicle fire between the Charleston Boulevard and Boulder Highway exits was reported about 10:15 a.m., according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada. All northbound lanes of the freeway were closed for about a half hour while first responders worked to extinguish the fire. The left lanes were still closed as of 10:45 a.m.

It was not clear whether anyone was injured. A call to the Nevada Highway Patrol was not immediately returned.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

