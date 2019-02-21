Weather, traffic closes several southbound routes in Nevada

The Nevada Department of Transportation has closed southbound Interstate 11/U.S. Highway 93 from Boulder City to Kingman, Arizona.
Heavy snowfall and a 22-mile vehicle backup are the cause for the closure, which begins at mile marker 2 in Boulder City.
Northwest Arizona received about a foot of snow overnight.
NDOT suggests drivers use an alternative route of U.S. Highway 95 to Interstate 40.
At Primm, southbound traffic is being diverted off Interstate 15. California Highway Patrol is closing the roadway from the Nevada state line to Baker, California. CHP said on Twitter that drivers should be prepared for ice and snow in the Mountain Pass area.
State Route 164, Nipton Road, is closed in both directions at U.S. Highway 95 in Searchlight due to heavy snow conditions. An alternative route is U.S. 95 southbound to I-40 then west to Barstow, California.
For the latest on highway conditions in Nevada, go to nvroads.com or call 511.