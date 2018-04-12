Weekend road closures planned around MLK Boulevard in Las Vegas

Expect more closures around Martin Luther King Boulevard this weekend as crews continue to reconfigure the Spaghetti Bowl interchange in downtown Las Vegas, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

The Martin Luther King Boulevard off-ramps from northbound Interstate 15 and northbound U.S. Highway 95. (NDOT)

The Martin Luther King Boulevard offramp from southbound U.S. Highway 95, along with the street’s onramp to northbound U.S. 95, will close from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

During that same time, two of the southbound traffic lanes and the sidewalk along Martin Luther King will be closed between Bonanza Road and Mineral Avenue, Illia said.

Additionally, Alta Drive/Bonneville Avenue will be closed to traffic.

The weekend closures are needed so that crews can demolish a freeway bridge as part of Project Neon, the $1 billion effort to widen I-15 between Sahara Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl interchange by July 2019, Illia said.

