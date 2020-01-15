Weekend roadwork set for 215 Beltway in southwest Las Vegas

Roadwork on both sides of the 215 Beltway will affect various sections Saturday, Sunday and Monday as part of an ongoing widening project.

The intersection at Charleston Boulevard and 215 Beltway northbound in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 12, 2017. (David Guzman Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Motorists should expect delays starting this weekend on the 215 Beltway in the southwest valley.

Roadwork in both directions on Beltway is slated for Saturday, Sunday and Monday as part of an ongoing widening project, Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin announced Tuesday.

The widening project will add a fourth lane in each direction between Tropicana Avenue and Charleston Boulevard. The project is expected to be finished early next year.

The timing of the closures is needed to ensure it is warm enough when crews are laying new pavement, as it is a temperature-sensitive operation. Getting the work done with significant lane closures over a long weekend was preferred to conducting the work over several weeks.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes when possible, Kulin said in a news release.

The expected lane closures are:

Saturday

— From 2 a.m. to 7 p.m., 215 southbound will be reduced to one lane with between Summerlin Parkway and Flamingo Road.

— From 5 a.m. to 9 a.m., the 215 southbound offramp to Sahara Avenue will be closed.

— From 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. 215 southbound offramp to Flamingo will be closed.

— From 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 215 northbound will have one lane closed between Tropicana and Hualapai Way.

Sunday

— From 2 a.m. to 7 p.m. 215 northbound will be reduced to one lane between Durango Drive and Charleston.

— From 3 a.m. to 7 p.m. 215 southbound will have one lane closed from Charleston to Flamingo.

Monday

— From 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. 215 northbound will have one lane closed from Durango to Charleston.