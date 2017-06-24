ad-fullscreen
Woman dies after being hit by car in Las Vegas

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 24, 2017 - 8:34 am
 

A woman died Saturday morning after she was struck by a car in the central valley, police said.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Mark Lourenco said the woman, who is in her 50s, was struck by a small black vehicle about 7:40 a.m. Saturday near Flamingo Road and Cambridge Street.

The Regional Transportation Commission reported that eastbound and westbound Flamingo were closed between Cambridge and Maryland Parkway.

The driver stayed at the scene and will be tested for signs of intoxication, Lourenco said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

 

