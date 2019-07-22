Woman hospitalized in June after central Las Vegas crash dies

A Las Vegas woman has died from injuries after she was hit by a car on June 14, police said.

Clark County coroner’s office (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)

A 63-year-old Las Vegas woman has died after being hit by a car last month in the central valley, police said Monday.

The woman, identified Monday by the Clark County coroner’s office as Sonia Alegre Pinedo De Cordova, was pronounced dead Friday afternoon of complications from the blunt force trauma she suffered in the June 14 crash. Her death was ruled accidental by the coroner’s office.

The Metropolitan Police Department has said that the crash happened just before 9:55 a.m. at Flamingo and Lindell roads, where Alegre Pinedo De Cordova was struck by a 2016 Mazda 3 while crossing Flamingo outside a crosswalk. The driver remained at the scene and was not impaired at the time of the crash, police said.

The woman’s death marked the 63rd traffic-related fatality investigated by Metro this year.

Contact Amanda Bradford at abradford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0279. Follow @amandabrad_uc on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Rio Lacanlale contributed to this report.