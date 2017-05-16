Woman killed in Las Vegas rollover crash was Swiss tourist

Two vehicles involved in rollover crash near State Route 159 and State Route 160. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A woman who died in a two-vehicle rollover crash in the southwest Las Vegas Valley Saturday morning has been identified.

Maria Graf, 60, of Switzerland was in the front passenger seat of a black Cadillac XT5 traveling on state Route 159 on Saturday when the vehicle was struck by a white Ford F-150 pickup truck traveling south on state Route 160, the Nevada Highway Patrol said. Investigators said the male driver of the Cadillac pulled in front of the Ford, which had the right of way.

Graf, who was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated by the Clark County Fire Department, died from her injuries at University Medical Center.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

Alcohol was not a factor, the highway patrol said.

This is the Nevada Highway Patrol-Southern Command’s 25th fatal crash at 27th fatality of 2017.

