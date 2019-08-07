103°F
Woman struck, injured by vehicle in western Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 7, 2019 - 2:26 pm
 

A woman was injured after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in the western Las Vegas Valley.

The call came into police just after 12:10 p.m. at Crestdale Lane and North Town Center Drive, west of North Hualapai Way, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center Trauma, where she was in critical condition with nonlife-threatening injuries, Hadfield said.

The intersection remained closed as of 2 p.m. because of the investigation.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

