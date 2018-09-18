Work on Maryland Parkway water main to last through Friday

A central Las Vegas Valley intersection was expected to remain partially blocked through Friday while crews work to repair a broken water main.

Crews with the Las Vegas Valley Water District work to repair a broken water main at Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn Road, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Southbound lanes and all but one northbound lane on Maryland Parkway were closed for repairs between Desert Inn Road and Twain Avenue. On Desert Inn, one lane is open in both directions through the intersection.

Las Vegas Valley Water District spokesman Damon Hodge said the lane reductions are “likely to remain in effect through Friday.”

Hodge encouraged drivers to avoid the intersection and find alternate routes.

The break happened Monday night when a contractor unrelated to the water district damaged a 16-inch underground pipe while working at the intersection, water district spokesman Corey Enus said.

Roughly 20 to 25 businesses have been affected by the main break.

Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn Road, Las vegas, nv