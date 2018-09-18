Work to repair Maryland Parkway water main to last through Wednesday

Southbound lanes and all but one northbound lane on the central valley parkway were closed by the break between Desert Inn Road and Twain Avenue. Traffic will be impacted through Wednesday and “possibly into Thursday.”

Crews with the Las Vegas Valley Water District work to repair a broken water main at Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn Road, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A central valley intersection was expected to remain partially blocked through at least Wednesday evening while crews from the Las Vegas Valley Water District work to repair a broken water main.

Southbound lanes and all but one northbound lane on Maryland Parkway were closed due to the repairs between Desert Inn Road and Twain Avenue. Traffic will be impacted through Wednesday and “possibly into Thursday,” water district spokesman Corey Enus said.

The break happened Monday night when a contractor unrelated to the water district damaged a 16-inch underground pipe while working at the intersection, Enus said.

Roughly 20 to 25 businesses have been affected by the main break.

At 7 a.m. Tuesday, crews at the intersection were excavating to find the damaged section of pipe.

Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn Road, Las vegas, nv