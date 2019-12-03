Wrong-way driver killed in I-15 collision with truck; lanes reopened

Northbound lanes of Interstate 15 are back open from Sahara Avenue to Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas after a fatal crash that killed a wrong-way driver in Tuesday’s early morning hours.

Heavy traffic is seen as the Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash where a wrong-way driver was killed on northbound Interstate 15 near Sahara Avenue on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Las Vegas. All northbound lanes of I-15 are closed and are expected to remain closed for several more hours. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Workers clean-up debris after a fatal car crash where a wrong-way driver was killed on northbound Interstate 15 near Sahara Avenue on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Las Vegas. All northbound lanes of I-15 are closed and are expected to remain closed for several more hours. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The entrance to Interstate 15 northbound is blocked at Sahara Avenue by Nevada Highway Patrol vehicles cars for a wrong-way fatality crash on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas-Review-Journal)

Interstate 15 northbound is nearly devoid of vehicles after a fatal, wrong-way crash between a silver Jeep and a tractor-trailer about 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Traffic is forced off Interstate 15 near Sahara Avenue for a wrong-way fatal crash on the interstate 15 on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle blocks Interstate 15 as troopers investigate a fatal, wrong-way crash near Sahara Avenue on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trooper Travis Smaka of the Nevada Highway Patrol said a motorist driving a silver Jeep “was traveling southbound in the northbound side of the highway” at 3:30 a.m. when it collided head-on with an Amazon tractor trailer near the Charleston Boulevard off-ramp. The tractor trailer then slammed into a UPS tractor trailer.

The driver of the Jeep was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the Amazon truck was transported to University Medical Center with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries. The driver and a passenger in the second tractor trailer were not injured and remained at the scene.

Asked if impairment was suspected, Smaka said “There’s definitely something. It is not normal for someone to be driving the wrong way down the highway.”

The accident caused a major traffic mess for Las Vegas Valley commuters for much of the day. All northbound lanes were closed at Sahara by 3:45 a.m., causing traffic to back up significantly into Tuesday afternoon. The Nevada Highway Patrol reopened the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 at 1:30 p.m.

The Highway Patrol said work crews faced a significant task in cleaning up a complex accident scene and also repairing large gouges in the interstate caused by the crash.

“It is a severe crash with a big debris field,” Smaka said before the roadway was reopened.

There has been a rash of wrong-way crashes in Nevada recently. A 75-year-old woman was critically injured in Henderson on Nov. 22 in a two-vehicle crash. In another crash on Nov. 14 — also in the northbound lanes of I-15 — a suspected drunken driver traveling the wrong way was killed in a multi-vehicle crash. That motorist was later identified as 27-year-old Ericka Avila.

In October, authorities said a wrong-way driver on U.S. Interstate 80 near Elko was killed in a head-on collision that injured two others.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.