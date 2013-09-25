15 percent in US don’t go online and they’re OK with that

A new survey found that some 15 percent of Americans don’t use the Internet at all… and most of them prefer it that way.

NEW YORK — Chances are you’re reading this online. But a new survey found that some 15 percent of Americans — about 1 in 7 — don’t use the Internet at all. Most of them prefer it that way.

The study released Wednesday by the Pew Research Center’s Internet and American Life Project also found that another 9 percent of U.S. adults only use the Internet when they are not at home. The report says adults with lower levels of income and education, as well as blacks and Hispanics, are significantly more likely to rely on Internet access outside of their home.

Of the people who don’t go online, only 8 percent want to. The rest say they are not interested.

Nearly everyone who goes online has broadband access, the report says.