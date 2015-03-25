A moth lays eggs in a reporter’s ear on live TV — VIDEO

“This African Moon moth is mating with my earlobe.” That’s what Fox 5 reporter Bob Bernard said as the moth fluttered on his left ear — and he wasn’t completely wrong.

"This African Moon moth is mating with my earlobe." (Screengrab, CNN)

During a live shot from the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C., the large moth laid two eggs in Bernard’s ear, according to Fox 5.

Bernard was in the Butterfly Pavilion while covering Museum Week and probably wasn’t expecting to “hook up” on the trip.

