Alabama politician strikes reporter on camera — VIDEO

An Alabama television reporter’s attempt to interview a city commissioner went haywire on Tuesday when the local politician hit the reporter in the face.

Ken Curtis, a reporter with WTVY in Dothan, Alabama, was hit with two open-hand blows from 82-year-old city commissioner Amos Newsome when approaching Newsome outside the city hall Tuesday.

Curtis wanted to ask Newsome about voter fraud allegations connected to Newsome’s 2013 election, according to a report from the Dothan Eagle. When Curtis asked Newsome if he planned to resign, Newsome struck him with an open hand, causing Curtis to bleed on his right cheek.

Newsome was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with third-degree assault, according to the report. He was released on bond.

