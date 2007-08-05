Aliante’s next movie night set for Aug. 11

Aliante’s Movie Madness series continues Aug. 11 with a free presentation of “Akeelah & the Bee” at the North Las Vegas master-planned community. The movie will begin at dusk and no earlier than 7:30 p.m.

Food and refreshments will be available for sale, and preshow entertainment will be provided by “Zaney Lainie” the clown. Those who attend are welcome to bring chairs, blankets and picnic baskets.

Nature Discovery Park is located at 2627 Nature Park Drive, near the southeast corner of Interstate 215, the Las Vegas Beltway, and Aliante Parkway. To reach the park, take U.S. Highway 95 to I-215 Exit East. Head east and exit at Aliante Parkway and proceed south.

Community events presented in Aliante are sponsored by the master plan’s developer, North Valley Enterprises LLC, and the city of North Las Vegas Special Events and Parks & Recreation Departments.

North Valley Enterprises is an affiliate of American Nevada Co. and Pulte Homes.

Aliante encompasses more than 1,900 acres. Home builders in the community include Astoria, Del Webb, D.R. Horton, KB, Lennar, Pardee and Pulte. Del Webb is building an age-qualified community. Homes at Aliante are priced from the high $100,000s to the low $600,000s.

Currently under construction at the junction of Aliante Parkway and I-215 is Aliante Station Hotel & Casino.

To visit, take U.S. Highway 95 to I-215 and exit east. Make a right onto Sky Pointe Drive, a right onto Frontage Road, and then a left onto the Beltway. Head east to the Aliante Parkway exit, then go south.

The sales office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. For more information, call 866-787-2951 or visit aliantehomes.com.