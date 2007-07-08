Anthem Highlands offers three Lennar subdivisions

Anthem Highlands houses three Lennar neighborhoods — Glengarry, Clermont and Earlstone.

The homes are Energy Star-certified and are part of the home builder’s Logic of Lennar program that includes upgraded features in the price of the home. Some of these features are granite countertops, raised-panel cabinetry with crown molding and a stainless-steel kitchen appliance package that provides the refrigerator and washer and dryer.

Glengarry offers two-story floor plans that range from 1,615 to 2,458 square feet. Prices start in the $400,000s.

Clermont residences include the one-story Provence with 1,819 square feet, and three two-story designs that range from 1,898 to 3,181 square feet with up to five bedrooms, up to three baths and two- or three-car garages. The home has a covered porch entry and expansive volume ceilings. The formal living room and dining room open to a family room and adjoining kitchen is accented by a breakfast nook with bay windows. Additional highlights include a covered rear patio and a family room fireplace.

The two-story designs — the St. Tropez, the Biarritz, and the Marseille — offer from three to five bedrooms, 2 1/2 to 3 1/2 baths and two- to three-car garages. The St. Tropez and the Biarritz feature a covered patio and a master suite balcony. The Biarritz has a main-floor bedroom and full bath, plus a powder room, family room fireplace and a three-car garage. The Marseille also includes a downstairs bedroom and bath. Its second floor offers a loft.

Earlstone offers two-story designs that measure up to 5,085 square feet.

Design elements featured at Earlstone include a courtyard entry, split three-car garages, verandas, formal dining and living rooms, family rooms, media rooms, den/office or a library retreat.

To visit, take Eastern Avenue south to Sun City Anthem Drive to Bicentennial Parkway. Take Bicentennial to Anthem Highlands, turn left on Democracy Drive and follow the signs. For Glengarry information, call 269-1843. For Clermont, call 386-6109. For Earlstone, call 269-5421.

The sales office is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, except Monday when it closes at 3 p.m. For more information, visit lennar.com.