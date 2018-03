Friday’s edition of USA Today features an article on overpriced airport food, and our own McCarran International makes reporter Roger Yu’s dispatch for selling a foot-long turkey with cheese sandwich from an on-site Subway for a choking $10.99. It’s $6 just a few miles from the airport.

That’s nothing. The reporter didn’t include all the money airport patrons spend waiting in line for their sandwich. After lingering by the quarter slots, the price of that sandwich is $175.50.