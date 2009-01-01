Best-sellers for week of Jan. 1

Here’s the week’s best-sellers from Publishers Weekly. You can find reviews of "The Host" by Stephenie Meyer; "The Hour I First Believed" by Wally Lamb; "A Mercy" by Toni Morrison; "The Gate House" by Nelson DeMille; "Dewey" by Vicki Myron; along with many others here at The Book Nook. Coming soon: reviews of "The Story of Edgar Sawtelle" and "The Book Thief."

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "Scarpetta" by Patricia Cornwell

2. "Cross Country" by James Patterson.

3. "The Host" by Stephenie Meyer

4. "The Story of Edgar Sawtelle" by David Wroblewski

5. "The Christmas Sweater" by Glenn Beck

6. "The Hour I First Believed" by Wally Lamb

7. "Arctic Drift" by Clive Cussler and Dirk Cussler

8. "Just After Sunset" by Stephen King

9. "A Mercy" by Toni Morrison

10. "Divine Justice" by David Baldacci

11. "The Lucky One" by Nicholas Sparks

12. "The Gate House" by Nelson DeMille

13. "Your Heart Belongs to Me" by Dean Koontz

14. "The Private Patient" by P.D. James

15" Charlemagne Pursuit" by Steve Berry

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "The Last Lecture" by Randy Pausch with Jeffrey Zaslow

2. "Outliers" by Malcolm Gladwell

3. "Dewey" by Vicki Myron with Bret Witter

4. "American Lion" by Jon Meacham

5. "The Purpose of Christmas" by Rick Warren

6. "Too Fat to Fish" by Artie Lange with Anthony Bozza

7. "A Bold Fresh Piece of Humanity" by Bill O’Reilly

8. "Multiple Blessings" by Jon & Kate Gosselin and Beth Carson

9. "Barefoot Contessa Back to Basics" by Ina Garten

10. "Why We Suck" by Denis Leary

11. "Guinness World Records 2009" by Guinness Publishing

12. "The Snowball" by Alice Schroeder

13. "Breakthrough" by Suzanne Somers.

14. "Hot, Flat, and Crowded" by Thomas L. Friedman

15. "Do the Right Thing" by Mike Huckabee

MASS MARKET

1. "Marley & Me" by John Grogan

2. "The Appeal" by John Grisham

3. "The Pagan Stone" by Nora Roberts

4. "T Is for Trespass" by Sue Grafton

5. "Dead Until Dark" by Charlaine Harris.

6. "The 6th Target" by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro

7. "Duma Key" by Stephen King

8. "The Darkest Evening of the Year" by Dean Koontz

9. "Double " by James Patterson

10. "A Prisoner of Birth" by Jeffrey Archer

11. "The Venetian Betrayal" by Steve Berry

12. "Living Dead in Dallas" by Charlaine Harris

13. "Angels and Demons" by Dan Brown

14. "Married in Seattle" by Debbie Macomber

15. "Murder Game" by Christine Feehan

TRADE

1. "The Shack" by William P. Young

2. "The Audacity of Hope" by Barack Obama

3. "Dreams from My Father" by Barack Obama

4. "A Thousand Splendid Suns" by Khaled Hosseini

5. "Marley & Me" by John Grogan

6. "Team of Rivals" by Doris Kearns Goodwin.

7. "Three Cups of Tea" by Greg Mortenson and David Oliver Relin

8. "Eat, Pray, Love" by Elizabeth Gilbert

9. "The World Almanac and Book of Facts 2009" by World Almanac

10. "The Appeal" by John Grisham

11. "Change of Heart" by Jodi Picoult

12. "Halo: The Cole Protocol" by Tobias S. Buckell

13. "Revolutionary Road" by Richard Yates

14. "Rachael Ray’s Big Orange Book" by Rachael Ray

15. "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" by Guy Fieri with Ann Volkwein