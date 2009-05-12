Bette Midler, Sheryl Crow to attend Obama-Reid fundraiser at Caesars

U.S. Sen. Harry Reid’s presidential fundraiser later this month is to be a star-studded affair at Caesars Palace featuring the singers Bette Midler and Sheryl Crow.

President Barack Obama is only one of the major acts on the bill of the event the evening of May 26 at the casino’s Colosseum, titled “The Good Fight” after the Senate majority leader’s memoir.

Party officials say they plan to fill the venue to its capacity of 4,000.

According to an invitation, tickets are to be available for $50, $150 and $250, with VIP access going for $2,400.

Contributions from lobbyists and political action committees will not be accepted at the event, a restriction that dates back to Obama’s election campaign.

Money raised at the event is to be split between Reid’s re-election campaign and the Nevada Democratic Party. Information and tickets are to be available online at www.reidvictoryfund.com/goodfight.

Reid already has more than $5 million on hand for his campaign in 2010, even though he does not yet face a major opponent.