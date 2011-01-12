Bill calls for end to eminent domain privileges for mining, beet industries

A bill by Sen. Sheila Leslie, D-Reno, would strip from state law special provisions that give mining and beet sugar producers the right to eminent domain similar to that of governments.

The bill is one of 14 Leslie has lined up for the upcoming session of the legislature.

Leslie, who has been critical of the mining industry in the past, expressed concern about the industry’s eminent domain privileges after a Canadian company, Fronteer Development, Inc., sought to settle a dispute with Elko-area ranchland owners by threatening to exercise eminent domain rights.

“Mining has an incredible grip on our state in terms of special deals,” Leslie said in July. “I think this is a great example of that. Since when do we allow a foreign corporation to come in to our state and use eminent domain to get property for their private business interests? I don’t think that is right.”

In addition to mining, Leslie’s bill would strip similar privileges afforded the beet sugar industry. The industry, which is now non-existent in Nevada, was once politically connected enough to have the advantage written into state law.

An excerpt from Leslie’s bill explains the intent:

AN ACT relating to eminent domain; removing the authorization of a person who is not a public agency to exercise the power of eminent domain to acquire real property for mining, smelting and related activities; eliminating the use of the power of eminent domain to acquire real property for pipelines of the beet sugar industry; and providing other matters properly relating thereto.