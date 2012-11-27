Bricks 4 Kidz offers day camps for Summerlin residents

The Bricks 4 Kidz day camp at The Trails Community Center centered around LEGOs Nov. 12. The Summerlin Council contracts to offer such classes to Summerlin residents when holidays close schools, such as for three-day weekends or staff development days. Each time, new model builds are introduced.

"We’ll go anywhere from five, to some of our camps have upwards of 40 kids," said Elliot Calloway, who, along with Frances "Francesca" Martin, was the class facilitator. "We just add extra instructors. We try to keep it at a 15-to-1 ratio."

This day there were 12 children ages 4 to 9 at a long table, all busy connecting LEGO parts from illustrated instructions.

"I’m sure LEGO appreciates the 150 franchisees we have, because they’re all buying tons and tons of LEGOs," Calloway said.

There are 160 different proprietary model builds that can be taught, he said. At the end of the day, racetrack panels were connected to allow the children to race their cars, the highlight of the day camp.

The motorized model builds take LEGOs to a higher level.

"It’s really cool because you don’t think you’d ever get something to move like that," said Grant Tucker, 9.

Besides the holiday day camps, Bricks 4 Kidz has 36 after-school programs. The Trails day camp program is available only to Summerlin residents. For more information, visit bricks4kidz.com.

Contact Summerlin/Summerlin South View reporter Jan Hogan at jhogan@viewnews.com or 702-387-2949.